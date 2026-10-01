DMK & AIADMK have a tacit pact, colluding against TVK, says Vijay

TIRUPPUR: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday accused the DMK of adopting a “dynastic and anti-democratic” approach, alleging that the DMK and the AIADMK are colluding against the TVK. Addressing a campaign meeting in support of TVK bypoll candidate P Sathyabama in Dharapuram, Vijay said he had come to Dharapuram not as chief minister but as “a son, brother and relative” of the people.

Launching a sharp attack on the two Dravidian majors, Vijay said, “They were attempting to disturb the TVK’s political rise.”

Referring to the DMK leadership, he accused the party’s leadership of having a “monarchic mindset” and said the TVK would follow the principle of living and working with the people.

Alleging that the DMK and the AIADMK have a tacit understanding, Vijay said that such an alliance would be contrary to the political legacies of former chief ministers M G Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalithaa. Asserting that MGR and Jayalalithaa had opposed the “evil force” DMK tooth and nail, he wondered if it was not an insult to such stalwarts if a “conspiracy was hatched to form a government by joining hands with the DMK.”

Vijay defended Sathyabama, who had won the Dharapuram constituency as an AIADMK MLA before resigning and joining the TVK. He rejected allegations that she had switched parties for money or other considerations and described her as a loyal follower of MGR and Jayalalithaa.