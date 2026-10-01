DMK & AIADMK have a tacit pact, colluding against TVK, says Vijay

TIRUPPUR: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday accused the DMK of adopting a “dynastic and anti-democratic” approach, alleging that the DMK and the AIADMK are colluding against the TVK. Addressing a campaign meeting in support of TVK bypoll candidate P Sathyabama in Dharapuram, Vijay said he had come to Dharapuram not as chief minister but as “a son, brother and relative” of the people.
Launching a sharp attack on the two Dravidian majors, Vijay said, “They were attempting to disturb the TVK’s political rise.”
Referring to the DMK leadership, he accused the party’s leadership of having a “monarchic mindset” and said the TVK would follow the principle of living and working with the people.
Alleging that the DMK and the AIADMK have a tacit understanding, Vijay said that such an alliance would be contrary to the political legacies of former chief ministers M G Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalithaa. Asserting that MGR and Jayalalithaa had opposed the “evil force” DMK tooth and nail, he wondered if it was not an insult to such stalwarts if a “conspiracy was hatched to form a government by joining hands with the DMK.”
Vijay defended Sathyabama, who had won the Dharapuram constituency as an AIADMK MLA before resigning and joining the TVK. He rejected allegations that she had switched parties for money or other considerations and described her as a loyal follower of MGR and Jayalalithaa.
He further accused the DMK and the AIADMK of spreading allegations against the TVK and said the people would decide the outcome through their votes. Vijay also stressed that the TVK followed a “secular and social justice” ideology and said the party respected people of all faiths.
He urged voters in Dharapuram to support Sathyabama for the October 6 bye-election. “The people have placed great faith in us. We will certainly protect that trust,” he said.
Vijay listed his government’s several schemes and initiatives, including free electricity up to 200 units, the closure of 717 Tasmac outlets located near schools and places of worship, the creation of ‘Singappen’ special force for women’s safety, anti-drug squads in 37 districts and nine corporations, expansion of the breakfast scheme, waiver of crop loans for 13 lakh farmers, and an increase in the procurement price of paddy.
He also claimed that milk procurement price had been increased by `6/litre. At the event, S Semmalai (81), former AIADMK minister joined the TVK in the presence of Vijay, who presented him with a TVK shawl.
‘I did nothing wrong’: Sathyabama breaks down in tears
During Vijay’s campaign, Sathyabama broke down in tears on stage and told voters that she had done nothing wrong. Subsequently, Vijay offered her words of comfort. Sathyabama said, “I entered politics inspired by Jayalalithaa. We left the party (AIADMK) because I opposed joining hands with the DMK. If there was any wrongdoing on my part, I would not have the courage to stand before you and seek your votes. The allegations against me are wrong.” ENS
VIjay cheated AIADMK MLAs, claims Dhinakaran
Responding to Vijay’s reference hinting at former CM CN Annadurai (DMK) as the founder of AIADMK, which was founded by MG Ramachandran, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said it showed Vijay’s ignorance.Dhinakaran said Vijay has cheated many AIADMK MLAs by giving false hope to them. “The people of the constituencies whose MLAs have resigned did not want a bypoll, but it was forced on them by Vijay.” ENS