Election petition against ex-Tamil Nadu minister binned

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed an election petition seeking to nullify the victory of former minister and DMK leader S Regupathy in Thirumayam constituency in the 2026 Assembly polls. The court found the petitioner, TVK candidate Chinthamani C, failed to disclose any material facts or establish the cause for action.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan passed the orders while allowing a petition filed by the winner to reject the election petition.

The TVK candidate had lost by a margin of 1,492 votes to Regupathy who secured 58,201 votes. One of the main contentions was that Regupathy had suppressed the criminal cases pending against him in the 2026 affidavit after showing 26 such cases in the 2021 Assembly polls. The TVK candidate also alleged that the counting of votes was not done properly and the conduct of the counting agents of the winner gave rise to suspicion.

Appearing for Regupathy, senior counsel P Wilson, assisted by Richardson Wilson, submitted that all the allegations are frivolous, scandalous and vexatious. The election petition hence is liable to be rejected in limine, the counsel stated.

Concurring with his submissions on disclosure of cases, the judge said there is no legal obligation to disclose criminal cases that have been closed prior to or as of the date of filing the nomination and affidavit.

“All allegations contained therein are vague, scandalous and vexatious, made with the sole intention to defame and embarrass the applicant (Regupathy). Both primary allegations have been made without specific pleadings or material facts; hence, there is no independent cause of action against the applicant to maintain the election petition,” Justice Ilanthiraiyan said.

Furthermore, the election petitioner has failed to plead how the result of the election was materially affected, which is necessary when an election is challenged on the grounds provided under Representation of the People Act, 1951, the judge added.