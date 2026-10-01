GEM Group chairman Veeramani, two associates in POCSO case detained under Goondas Act

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) have detained GEM Group chairman R Veeramani, 84, and his associates M Shanthi, 60, and Mahendra Simhan, 73, under the Goondas Act in connection with cases registered under the POCSO Act involving the alleged sexual assault of minor girls.

The three were arrested by the Central Crime Branch in August and remanded in judicial custody. Based on a police recommendation, Chennai Police Commissioner A Amalraj ordered their detention under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act, commonly known as the Goondas Act, citing their alleged involvement in offences that could affect public order.

Another accused, Ganesan, 45, a former employee of Gem Granites, was arrested earlier in the case and is currently in judicial custody.

Three cases, including two under the POCSO Act, have been registered against Veeramani so far. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the cases, including a 2004 case concerning the alleged sexual assault and subsequent death by suicide of a Class XI student.

The first POCSO case was registered in October 2025 based on a video allegedly showing Veeramani sexually assaulting a minor. The second relates to the alleged sexual assault of another minor in 2024.

Veeramani was arrested on August 29 along with Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan. The SIT has completed recording key statements and is likely to file the chargesheet in the first POCSO case within 10 days.