Kanimozhi targets Vijay over law & order

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Wednesday attacked Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over unfulfilled poll promises and the law and order situation in the state. She was campaigning for DMK candidate I Paranthamen in Madurantakam.

Kanimozhi also cautioned voters against supporting the AIADMK, saying it could lead to another bye-election in the constituency.

Referring to an alleged sexual assault of a Class V student in Chengalpattu, she asked whether Vijay or any minister campaigning in the district had offered condolences or support to the family. Kanimozhi said DMK president MK Stalin had spoken to the child’s mother and assured her of support.

On the gold ring scheme, Kanimozhi questioned the decision to award the tender to private jewellery firm Joyalukkas. She alleged a conflict of interest, pointing out that advertisements of its “sister concern”, Jos Alukkas, had featured Vijay. Taking a dig at Vijay over an earlier controversy, she said, “Before coming to power, you bought a foreign car. When you brought it to India, you did not pay the tax, sweet bro. Without paying the tax, you approached the court and paid the fine. Can you talk about corruption?”

She questioned whether the TVK government had fulfilled any of its election promises since coming to power and criticised the law and order situation in the state.