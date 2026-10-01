Law officer appointment: Madras HC directs DVAC to hold inquiry against ex-TVK functionary

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to hold an inquiry against an advocate and former TVK functionary Anish, who allegedly collected money from several people in Kanniyalumari district under the pretext of getting them appointment as law officers.

Justice P Murugan passed the order on a petition filed by B Jeganraj, , councilor of Melmidalam ward in Kanniyakumari.

Jeganraj alleged that an audio clip purported to be a conversation between Anish and another advocate leaked on social media. In the audio, Anish could be heard negotiating with the woman over getting bribe for government pleader appointment in Eraniel sub court. Subsequently, he was expelled from the TVK on July 27, he said.

Jeganraj added that he gave a representation to DVAC on August 8 against Anish but action was not taken.

Justice Murugan said the government advocate informed that Jeganraj's complaint has been forwarded to the Directorate of Prosecution and a report is awaited. Further, the judge directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Nagercoil, that upon receipt of the prosecution directorate's response, they should conduct an inquiry and take a decision on the matter within a month.