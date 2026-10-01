Madras HC refuses protection from coercive action to former minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to order the Central Crime Branch of the Greater Chennai Police, probing the alleged `100 crore corruption in issuing renewal of recognition and no objection certificates to private schools, not to take any coercive action against former minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Justice V Lakshminarayanan said such a direction cannot be issued at this stage and suggested that the former minister could file an anticipatory bail plea. Directing the respondent police to file a counter-affidavit within a week to the petition by Mahesh seeking to quash the FIR registered against him by the CCB, the judge adjourned the case.

Senior counsel P Wilson submitted that his client appeared for inquiry before the respondent police on September 16 as per the summons and was interrogated for about eight hours.

Meanwhile, the judge dismissed an anticipatory bail application filed by Muthukumar, a co-accused in the case. Justice Lakshminarayanan noted that his predecessor judge had denied the relief finding that the custodial interrogation was necessary in the case.