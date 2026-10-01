Mom passes on baton, sprint queen Vithya races past P T Usha’s record

COIMBATORE: It seems life has come full circle for R Meena (57), mother of the new sprint queen of India, Vithya Ramraj (27). When Meena competed in running events during her Class 10 days, people used to say she could run as fast as the legendary P T Usha.

Decades later, her daughter Vithya told her that she would break Usha’s long-standing record (in women’s 400m hurdles), and Vithya lived up to her promise with great aplomb this year at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Vithya’s parents are over the moon after their daughter earned a place in the sun when she broke Usha’s record and secured a medal hat-trick at the Asian Games. “Vithya told us last year that she was going to beat P T Usha’s record, and she delivered,” Meena, a native of Kannur (Kerala), recalled beaming with pride.

Her father R Ramraj (62) hopes she would win medals in the 2028 Olympics as well, notwithstanding her triple-medal glory (gold, silver, bronze) in Japan. “Winning three medals, including gold, is a moment of great pride, and she has brought honour to the nation,” Ramraj told TNIE when asked about the achievements of Vithya who also has a twin sister, Nithya.

“When they were two years old, they would run fast and hide behind trees or plants and wait for us to find them. It was difficult to catch them,” he said.