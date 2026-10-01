Plot of Dorothy lifted from my short film: Filmmaker

MADURAI: Director Karthik Subbaraj’s movie Dorothy has landed in another controversy, with a short filmmaker from Madurai lodging a complaint with the City Police Commissioner on Wednesday, alleging that the film’s core plot was taken from his short film Dot Nangai.

J Mohammed Sariff, popularly known as ‘Madurai Mainthan’ Sariff, said Dot Nangai was released on his YouTube channel in 2020 and has garnered more than 30 lakh views. The short film revolves around transgender friendship and marriage, which, he alleged, is also the core theme of Dorothy.

Sariff alleged that his short film may have come to the director’s notice, but neither the film’s crew nor its cast had acknowledged or credited his work. Sariff further claimed that he had been working for the past few months to develop Dot Nangai into a full-length feature film.

However, he said he came to know that a movie based on the same core plot had already been made. In his petition, Sariff sought an explanation from Karthik on how he came up with the plot of Dorothy. If his allegation is found to be true, he sought due recognition and compensation for the alleged use of his plot.