PMK joining TVK cabinet a rumour: Sowmiya Anbumani

VILLUPURAM: Dharmapuri MLA Sowmiya Anbumani on Wednesday dismissed reports that the PMK would join the TVK-led Cabinet after the bye-election.

Sowmiya Anbumani, who visited the Veera Anjaneya Swamy Temple at the foothills of Gingee Fort, said, “It is a rumour. People need not pay attention to such reports.”

On the question if palm toddy is included in the PMK’s consistent demand on total prohibition of alcohol in the state, she said the party would continue to follow its stated policy. Dr Anbumani has stated our position on this in the party’s policy, she added.

“Liquor is widely available through TASMAC in Tamil Nadu. This has resulted in several social, economic and environmental problems. To explain these impacts and create awareness among people, we have launched the ‘Liquor-Free Tamil Nadu’ movement,” she said. The campaign would start from Chennai on October 2 and would subsequently be taken to all the districts in the State.

On allegations that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls had contributed to manipulated electoral outcome in two to three States, she said more details were needed before taking a position on the issue.