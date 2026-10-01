Rival states camp in TN to woo investors, dealmakers

‘Bid to lure TN officials a serious concern’

An industries department official told TNIE that other state agencies have attempted to lure investment-promotion professionals who had been trained at Guidance Tamil Nadu. Both AP and UP agencies are carrying out this employee-poaching that the state industries department has called a “serious concern”. States should compete on their own strengths, not try to lure one another’s staff, the source said. “Our approach has never been to compete on incentives alone,” he added, pointing to TN’s industrial ecosystem, infrastructure, talent, speed of execution, and policy continuity.

“There is huge demand for officials from Guidance because they are more skilled,” a former Guidance official said. The exposure is institutional as well as personal. Formed 34 years ago, Guidance was among the first state agencies to bring investment promotion in-house rather than lean on consultancies such as Boston Consulting Group, Ernst and Young, and KPMG, another former Guidance official said. Officials from Kerala, Telangana, and Karnataka have also visited Chennai to study its model.

Guidance has also spent years cultivating a network of target companies that newer agencies lack. Losing experienced staff could mean losing knowledge of investors, projects, and negotiations, not just headcount.

Playing down the rivalry, an Andhra Pradesh industries official said, “We don’t see it as a competition”. AP’s priority is to anchor projects around which suppliers can cluster, and to do that, it will need closer links with Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, the official added.