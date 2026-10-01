Rumours of PMK joining hands with TVK: It’s aimed at confusing VCK cadre, says Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Wednesday alleged rumours of the PMK joining Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led alliance are being deliberately spread on social media to prevent VCK cadre from actively campaigning for the TVK candidate in the Madurantakam by-election.

Speaking in a Facebook Live, Thirumavalavan said his party has been maintaining for over 15 years that it would not be part of any alliance comprising the BJP and the PMK.

He claimed rumours that the PMK would join hands with TVK after the by-election and even secure a ministerial berth, including the post of deputy CM, are deliberate.

“The intention is to create confusion among VCK cadre. If such a message is spread, VCK cadre may step back, lose interest in the election and refrain from campaigning for the TVK candidate.

The calculation is that the VCK’s support will not fully reach the TVK,” he said.He claimed the rumours are being spread at a time when the victory of the VCK-backed candidates in Madurantakam is certain.