Six suspected Hizb-Ut-Tahrir associates arrested in Thanjavur under UAPA

THANJAVUR: The Thanjavur East Police on Thursday arrested six persons suspected to be associated with "Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT)", an organisation banned by the Union Government.

The suspects were identified as J Yasar Abdul (25), his brother J Umar Mukthar (29) of Town Karambai, K Zahir Hussain (50), his brother K Abdul Vakil (49) of S N M Nagar, East gate area, N Samsudeen (27) of Ramasamypettai, SNM Nagar and A Sheik Farid (38) of Rahman Nagar of East Gate Area of Thanjavur.

According to sources, these arrests followed a search operation conducted by the Special Intelligence Unit (SIU) in the houses of the suspects on September 29 (Tuesday).

During the searches, the police reportedly seized books related to the "Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT)", mobile phones, laptops and pen drives.

Based on these materials, the Thanjavur East police registered a case under four sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and arrested the suspects on Thursday. They were likely to be produced before a Thanjavur court tonight.

Following the arrest, the friends and relatives of the suspects gathered at Thanjavur East Police station. Later they dispersed.