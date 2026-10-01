Slogan-shouting not right conduct: TN Governor to students

CHENNAI: Cautioning students against being “misguided”, Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Wednesday criticised the practice of taking to the streets and raising slogans such as “zindabad” and “murdabad”, saying such conduct was not the character expected of the youth.

Addressing the 36th convocation of Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute University, the governor said, “As there is some lack of character, people get deviated and misguided and do whatever they want. They come onto the streets and say ‘zindabad’, ‘murdabad’ and other things.”

Education should go beyond degrees, medals and certificates, and focus on building character, morality, humility and a sense of responsibility towards society, he added.

“Don’t ask what the country has given to me. Ask what I have given to my country,” he said, urging graduates to use their knowledge, skills and expertise for the benefit of society.

Over 3,000 graduands were awarded degrees at the convocation. A C Shanmugam, university chancellor, presided over the event. University president A C S Arun Kumar was present.