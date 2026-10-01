Tamil Nadu: Granite baron R Veeramani booked in suicide of sexual assault victim in 2004

CHENNAI: The special investigation team probing cases against Gem Granites chairman R Veeramani has registered a third FIR against him in connection with the suicide of a Class XI student, who was sexually assaulted by him in 2004, police sources said. The fresh FIR was registered on Wednesday based on a complaint from the student’s mother.

As per the complaint, the girl had received financial assistance from Veeramani for her education. Later, Veeramani invited the girl to his guest house on the pretext of giving her a gift. After returning home, the girl remained withdrawn and later died by suicide at her house in Chennai, the complaint stated.

The mother also told the police that Veeramani later offered financial assistance to the family, which she alleged was intended to prevent details surrounding her daughter’s death from becoming public. It may be recalled that earlier in the investigation, one of the associates of Veeramani sent the latter a message a few years ago referring to a 2004 incident in which a minor girl died by suicide after being sexually assaulted by him.

As the incident dates back to 2004, the FIR also invokes Sections 376 (rape), 305 (abetment of suicide of a child), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), and 506(ii) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, besides Sections 4 and 4B of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.