Tamil Nadu: Granite baron R Veeramani booked in suicide of sexual assault victim in 2004

CHENNAI: The special investigation team probing cases against Gem Granites chairman R Veeramani has registered a third FIR against him in connection with the suicide of a Class XI student, who was sexually assaulted by him in 2004, police sources said. The fresh FIR was registered on Wednesday based on a complaint from the student’s mother.
As per the complaint, the girl had received financial assistance from Veeramani for her education. Later, Veeramani invited the girl to his guest house on the pretext of giving her a gift. After returning home, the girl remained withdrawn and later died by suicide at her house in Chennai, the complaint stated.
The mother also told the police that Veeramani later offered financial assistance to the family, which she alleged was intended to prevent details surrounding her daughter’s death from becoming public. It may be recalled that earlier in the investigation, one of the associates of Veeramani sent the latter a message a few years ago referring to a 2004 incident in which a minor girl died by suicide after being sexually assaulted by him.
As the incident dates back to 2004, the FIR also invokes Sections 376 (rape), 305 (abetment of suicide of a child), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), and 506(ii) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, besides Sections 4 and 4B of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.
The original records pertaining to the suicide case at Ice House police station were destroyed when the station was set on fire during the 2017 Jallikattu protests. The SIT obtained details of the case from the assistant commissioner’s office and the court concerned, and continued the probe.
Bail pleas rejected
Meanwhile, a Special Court for POCSO Act cases on Wednesday dismissed the bail petitions of M Shanthi, her husband Mahendra Simhan and Veeramani’s personal assistant Ganesan in the Pocso case that was registered last October. Judge S Padma rejected their pleas after the prosecution opposed bail, arguing that the investigation was at a crucial stage and that their release could lead to evidence tampering and witness intimidation.
Rejig in SIT
In another development, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Against Women and Children) V V Geethanjali — one of the four members of the all-woman SIT constituted by DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal — has sought to recuse herself from the SIT, citing her father’s illness. State Public Prosecutor R John Sathyan has informed the Madras High Court that Geethanjali has been replaced with deputy commissioner V Geetha in the SIT.
Information or complaints regarding the cases can be shared with authorities at 9345319676, including through WhatsApp. Authorities have assured confidentiality and prompt action.
(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available through Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)
Defamation suit: HC reserves orders on plea
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday reserved orders on the application filed by DMK seeking grant of leave for filing a defamation suit restraining Ministers CTR Nirmal Kumar and Aadhav Arjuna from making statements alleging the party had covered up the child sexual assault complaints against Gem Granites founder Veeramani. After completion of the arguments by the respective counsels, Justice K Govindarajan Thilakavadi reserved the orders.
‘Action must be taken regardless of their status’
Chennai: Emphasising that action shall be taken against those involved in Pocso case, regardless of their status and power, the DMK on Wednesday told the high court that the matter involving the poor children must not be politicised. The submission was made by senior counsel J Ravindran before Justice V Lakshminarayanan while requesting him for an urgent hearing of a petition filed by DMK treasurer T R Baalu. The petition will be taken up after four weeks.