Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Man held for second time for making hoax bomb threat

He was convicted and sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment for the same crime in 2025.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Image used for representational purposes only.(Photo | IANS)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old man, Jothivel, a native of Thirumalapadi in Ariyalur district, previously convicted for making a bomb threat, was arrested by the Velachery police for allegedly making a similar threat to the police control room in April.

According to the police, he called the police control room’s emergency number ‘100’ on April 15 and claimed a bomb had been planted near a bridge in Vijayanagar, Velachery. He disconnected the call after making the threat.

On being alerted, a police team along with personnel from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and the police dog squad, searched the area. No explosives were found, the police determined it was a hoax threat. Subsequently, the Velachery police filed a case and traced the caller using his mobile phone number. Jothivel was arrested on Tuesday. He was convicted and sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment for the same crime in 2025.

Man held
hoax bomb threat

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