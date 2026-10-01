Tamil Nadu: Man held for second time for making hoax bomb threat

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old man, Jothivel, a native of Thirumalapadi in Ariyalur district, previously convicted for making a bomb threat, was arrested by the Velachery police for allegedly making a similar threat to the police control room in April.

According to the police, he called the police control room’s emergency number ‘100’ on April 15 and claimed a bomb had been planted near a bridge in Vijayanagar, Velachery. He disconnected the call after making the threat.

On being alerted, a police team along with personnel from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and the police dog squad, searched the area. No explosives were found, the police determined it was a hoax threat. Subsequently, the Velachery police filed a case and traced the caller using his mobile phone number. Jothivel was arrested on Tuesday. He was convicted and sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment for the same crime in 2025.