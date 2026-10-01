Tamil Nadu: PDS card will be disabled if rations not bought in last six months

CHENNAI: In compliance with union government directions, Priority Household (PHH) and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) cardholders who have not made a purchase at fair price shops for over six months will not be able to avail of rations from October 1.

While Tamil Nadu has 1.17 crore ration cards categorised under PHH/AAY schemes, the civil supplies department remains tight-lipped about the number of dormant ration cards i.e. those under which no commodities have been purchased in the last six months.

The supply of commodities, including rice and wheat, to PHH/AAY cardholders has been fully subsidised by the union government.

Under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, AAY households are entitled to 35 kg of foodgrains per family per month, while PHH beneficiaries are entitled to 5 kg per person a month.

A civil supplies department official told TNIE that dormant ration cards will be disabled for transactions. “This is being done purely based on the union government’s directive, as it subsidises the supplies provided to PHH/AAY cards,” the official said. Such card holders can approach their nearest fair price shop for further clarity.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of civil supplies and consumer protection in a statement on Wednesday said supply of commodities from fair price shops to card holders who have not completed e-KYC will not be stopped.

About 96.69% of 1.17 crore PHH and AAY cardholders have completed e-KYC as of September 30, the official added.

Card holders who have not completed the e-KYC process have been requested to complete it through fingerprint or iris authentication when they visit fair price shops to purchase commodities next.