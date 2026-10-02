'Are you afraid of BJP?' Stalin hits out at Vijay over silence on SIR, Election Commission

DMK president M K Stalin on Friday stepped up his attack on Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder C Joseph Vijay, questioning his silence on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and asking whether he was afraid of the BJP.
Addressing a campaign rally in Dharapuram ahead of the October 6 Assembly bypoll, Stalin said even parties extending outside support to the TVK government were questioning why Vijay had not spoken on the controversy surrounding the Election Commission and the SIR exercise.
The Left parties extend outside support to the Vijay-led government but have been critical of the regime on several issues. Stalin sought to use their criticism to question Vijay’s position on the SIR controversy, which has become a major political issue among opposition parties.
“What is your fear, CM sir, what is the fear? If you cannot open your mouth even on an issue on which all leaders across the country are speaking, what is the reason behind it? CM sir, are you afraid of the BJP so much?” Stalin said.
The DMK chief’s remarks came as the October 6 bypolls in Dharapuram and Madurantakam have intensified the political contest between the ruling TVK, the DMK and AIADMK. The two bypolls were necessitated after AIADMK MLAs elected from the seats joined the TVK and were subsequently fielded by Vijay’s party.
Vijay had campaigned in Dharapuram on Wednesday, where he sharpened his attacks on both the DMK and AIADMK and accused the two parties of colluding against the TVK.
Stalin also referred to Vijay’s remarks during that campaign and alleged that the Chief Minister had “uttered the truth” while speaking about the political lineage of the parties.
“I am happy TN CM Vijay uttered the truth by admitting that TVK is a branch of BJP,” Stalin said.
The remark refers to a viral clip from Vijay’s Dharapuram speech in which he appeared to say “TVK” while discussing a party’s earlier relationship with the BJP. Reports on the speech said Vijay was apparently referring to the DMK, but used TVK instead, triggering mockery and criticism from his political opponents.
The exchange comes amid an increasingly sharp DMK-TVK confrontation ahead of the bypolls. Vijay has repeatedly attacked the DMK during his campaign, while the DMK has stepped up its criticism of the newly formed ruling party as the two sides compete directly in the October 6 contests.
(With inputs from PTI)