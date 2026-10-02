'Are you afraid of BJP?' Stalin hits out at Vijay over silence on SIR, Election Commission

DMK president M K Stalin on Friday stepped up his attack on Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder C Joseph Vijay, questioning his silence on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and asking whether he was afraid of the BJP.

Addressing a campaign rally in Dharapuram ahead of the October 6 Assembly bypoll, Stalin said even parties extending outside support to the TVK government were questioning why Vijay had not spoken on the controversy surrounding the Election Commission and the SIR exercise.

The Left parties extend outside support to the Vijay-led government but have been critical of the regime on several issues. Stalin sought to use their criticism to question Vijay’s position on the SIR controversy, which has become a major political issue among opposition parties.

“What is your fear, CM sir, what is the fear? If you cannot open your mouth even on an issue on which all leaders across the country are speaking, what is the reason behind it? CM sir, are you afraid of the BJP so much?” Stalin said.

The DMK chief’s remarks came as the October 6 bypolls in Dharapuram and Madurantakam have intensified the political contest between the ruling TVK, the DMK and AIADMK. The two bypolls were necessitated after AIADMK MLAs elected from the seats joined the TVK and were subsequently fielded by Vijay’s party.