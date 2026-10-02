Association flays redeployment of TN govt doctors, wants vacant posts in GHs filled

CHENNAI: The Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) has demanded the health department review G.O. 113 regarding redeployment of doctors in government hospitals (GHs) functioning under the Directorate of Medical Services (DMS) across the state.
Speaking to the press on Thursday, SDPGA state president Dr P Saminathan said instead of increasing posts of doctors under DMS GHs, the health department has adopted a redeployment model with no new posts sanctioned.
The sanctioned posts of doctors have decreased in nearly 70% of GHs, due to new posts not being created on a par with demand and not replacing vacancies created due to retirements, they said.
Pointing out the key issues in G.O. 113 dated March 13, Saminathan said the actual workload at GHs has not been taken into account.
“Post sanction is based only on sanctioned bed strength and Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Neonatal Care (CEmONC) centres and non-CEmONC centres status. A new concept of MedLEaPR has been introduced, where the 24 hour duty doctors must make online medico-legal cases entries,” Dr Saminathan added.
“In June, Health Minister KG Arunraj had assured that deficits in the G.O. would be looked into and creation of posts would be done based on patient census and specialty services like dialysis, but now DMS is pushing for implementation of the G.O.,” said SDPGA general secretary Dr A Ramalingam.