Association flays redeployment of TN govt doctors, wants vacant posts in GHs filled

CHENNAI: The Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) has demanded the health department review G.O. 113 regarding redeployment of doctors in government hospitals (GHs) functioning under the Directorate of Medical Services (DMS) across the state.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, SDPGA state president Dr P Saminathan said instead of increasing posts of doctors under DMS GHs, the health department has adopted a redeployment model with no new posts sanctioned.

The sanctioned posts of doctors have decreased in nearly 70% of GHs, due to new posts not being created on a par with demand and not replacing vacancies created due to retirements, they said.