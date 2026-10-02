Chennai port system to ease container movement

CHENNAI: Chennai Port Authority has launched a digital system ‘Port Setu’ to track export containers on the road between inland warehouses and the port gate. It is the first step towards making gate entry fully paperless.

Port Setu, uses automatic number plate recognition, optical character recognition and RFID readers, linked to the customs ICEGATE platform. It records the time each trailer takes to travel from a container freight station (CFS) to the port.

The system, developed by the Chennai chapter of the National Association of Container Freight Stations (NACFS), went live on September 17 and was formally launched on Wednesday.