Chennai to get street-level flood alerts three days in advance

CHENNAI: The city will be able to know which of its streets are likely to go under water three days before flooding incidents, if any, as the state government recently set up a new Integrated Flood Management Centre (IFMC) to tackle the northeast monsoon. The street-level prediction will let authorities plan rescue and relief operations, revenue and disaster management department secretary B Chandramohan said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Northeast Monsoon Seasonal Outlook Forum 2026 held at the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chandramohan said the centre will receive real-time data on the inflow and outflow of water from lakes and combine it with the rain forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). “By combining the data, the centre will predict street-level flooding three days before the actual flooding,” he added.