CPM says parties bribing bypoll voters, TVK the worst

CHENNAI: The CPM and CPI on Thursday alleged that political parties were distributing cash to voters in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies. CPM state secretary P Shanmugam alleged that the TVK was giving the highest amount among the parties.

Speaking to reporters after taking part in a protest in Chennai demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Shanmugam said he had visited several villages in Madurantakam on Wednesday as part of the CPM’s campaign.

“Voters in some villages told us that other parties were distributing cash while we were only giving them pamphlets,” he said. According to Shanmugam, voters told him that the TVK was offering the highest amount. He urged the Election Commission to take action if such complaints are found to be true.