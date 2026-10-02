ED registers PMLA case in Rs 100-cr school fraud linked to ex-DMK min

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the alleged Rs 100-crore private school approval fraud involving BT Arasakumar and former school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi of the DMK.

According to ED sources, the agency recently registered the case based on an FIR of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police and began its probe a few weeks ago.

The development came to light two days after Arasakumar was granted default bail by the Special Court for cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Chennai, on Tuesday after the CCB failed to file its final report within the stipulated 90 days.

The case stems from a complaint lodged by DC Elangovan, secretary of the Federation of Associations of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu. He alleged that Arasakumar, who headed an unregistered ‘Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association’, collected around Rs 100 crore from school managements by promising permanent recognition, upgradation, DTCP approvals and other clearances. However, Arasakumar neither kept his promise nor refunded the money, he added.

The CCB arrested Arasakumar on June 27, and he was detained under the Goondas Act on July 14. On September 16, the CCB booked Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi under the Prevention of Corruption Act.