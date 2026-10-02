Encroachments block stormwater drains in Elakkiampatti

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Elakkiampatti have urged the administration to take steps to improve the storm drains in their area which have allegedly been encroached on by local businesses.

Located along the state highway connecting Dharmapuri and Salem, Elakkiamappti is one of the largest panchayats in the district with over 25,000 households. It is also a key administrative area, where the Dharmapuri collectorate, police headquarters and more than 30 district headquarters are located. While these areas are largely maintained, the residential areas are largely neglected. Most of the drains in the panchayat built over 15 years ago are encroached, blocked off or dilapidated, with residences facing severe waterlogging, becoming a hotspot for mosquitoes.

B Abhinesh from Elakkiampatti said, "To improve the safety for the Dharmapuri-Salem state highway, a stormwater drain was constructed in Elakkiampatti nearly 15 years ago. Over the past decade, businesses have flourished along this road. So slowly, the storm drains were taken over, they were covered, filled up to accommodate parking or entrances for businesses. Now, nearly all drains have been taken over and rainwater is being diverted into residential areas, temples and other locations. While numerous petitions have been filed with the administration, so far no action has been taken."