Frame SOP for handling captive jumbos, TN govt told

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the state government to frame a standard operating procedure (SOP) for handling captive elephants, particularly temple elephants.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan passed interim orders on a petition filed by the NGO Seva Trust.

To ensure complete harmonisation between the Tamil Nadu Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules, 2011, and the Captive Elephant (Transfer or Transport) Rules, 2024, respondents are directed to constitute a Joint Working Group comprising the chief wildlife warden, HR&CE commissioner, and expert veterinary officers, the order stated.

It also directed the working group to draft and submit a comprehensive SOP which shall touch upon pre-festival health and microchip verification, mandatory registration and prior clearance from the respective district-level committees, transportation protocols, mandatory decibel limits for loudspeakers/firecrackers, maintaining safe physical buffer zones between elephants and crowds and prohibiting the display of elephants in close proximity to pyrotechnics.