GSI mapping sparks tungsten fears among Melur villagers

MADURAI: A recent geological mapping exercise by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) in a few villages in Melur taluk has triggered tension among residents, who fear that the Centre may be planning to resume tungsten extraction in the area. However, a district administration official said the exercise was a routine GSI survey and there was no need for residents to panic.

Residents of Malampatti, Senthampatti Ayyapatti in Melur taluk have raised concerns over a survey being conducted by GSI officials in the Karumpaarai rocky region last week. Tungsten Project Opposition and Natural Resources Protection People's Federation Coordinator C Selvaraj, said, "The union government had ordered surveys across a wider area covering parts of Kottampatti, Melur, Singampunari, Ponnamaravathi, Tirupattur and Thirumayam. Villagers sought clarity from the union and state governments on the purpose of the ongoing survey and whether it was related to tungsten exploration."

Another resident K Fakrudeen Ali Ahamed sought details on when the survey findings would be made public. He said, "Any project that could affect land, water resources, hills, grazing lands or the environment should be disclosed to the public in a transparent manner. We have sent letters to TN Chief Minister's cell, Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Minerals T K Prabhu. We have not received any reply."

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the district administration said GSI is conducting research across the state for documenting the mineral deposits across the state. On the part of GIS mapping and survey in the villages of Melur, he said that prior permission was taken from the district administration. No mineral extraction proposal was carried out, he further clarified.