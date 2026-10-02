Kavin’s parents begin stir, want TN to challenge verdict

THOOTHUKUDI: Parents of suspected honour killing victim C Kavin Selvaganesh on Thursday started a protest in front of their house at Arumugamangalam village, demanding the state government appeal against the HC order quashing CB-CID’s charge sheet against the accused’s parents.

The couple, Chandrasekar and Tamilselvi, said Tamil Nadu government must appeal against the discharge of suspects Saravanan and Krishnakumari, the parents of accused Surjit.

The couple offered prayers at Ayirathen Vinayagar temple, and sat under a banyan tree in front of their house.

Tamilselvi, a government school teacher, told TNIE that quashing the charge sheet over lack of evidence is an attempt to set the suspects free before they stand trial. “If this is the decision of the high court, then what is justice? How will we get justice?” she questioned.