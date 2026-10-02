Kavin’s parents begin stir, want TN to challenge verdict

THOOTHUKUDI: Parents of suspected honour killing victim C Kavin Selvaganesh on Thursday started a protest in front of their house at Arumugamangalam village, demanding the state government appeal against the HC order quashing CB-CID’s charge sheet against the accused’s parents.
The couple, Chandrasekar and Tamilselvi, said Tamil Nadu government must appeal against the discharge of suspects Saravanan and Krishnakumari, the parents of accused Surjit.
The couple offered prayers at Ayirathen Vinayagar temple, and sat under a banyan tree in front of their house.
Tamilselvi, a government school teacher, told TNIE that quashing the charge sheet over lack of evidence is an attempt to set the suspects free before they stand trial. “If this is the decision of the high court, then what is justice? How will we get justice?” she questioned.
“The state government must challenge the discharge order and re-investigate the case,” she said. “The parents of the accused have an undeniable role in the murder of my son. They threatened him many times and the evidence was submitted to the court, however, it was not considered”, she added.
“The parents of the suspect Surjith should be held based on the evidence, so that no other person is killed for pride,” she said. She added that Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu spoke to her over phone and said he wouild consult with the law minister to file an appeal in the Apex Court. “I will not move away until justice is rendered,” she said. People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately challenge the order of discharge before the Supreme Court.