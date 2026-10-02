MY Bharat official in dock for seeking caste details at blood camp

COIMBATORE: A police complaint has been filed against S Ranjithkumar, the Nilgiris coordinator of MY Bharat (Mera Yuva Bharat), an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, after he allegedly made students fill a form disclosing their caste details during a blood donation camp organised by the state health department at the Government Arts College in Ooty on Wednesday.

A video showing students filling their caste details in the form issued by MY Bharat sparked outrage after it went viral on social media. The principal of the college filed a complaint on Wednesday with the Udhagamandalam town police seeking action against Ranjithkumar on the grounds of cheating and entering the college without his permission. According to police sources, an inquiry is on and no FIR has been filed yet.

The 70-second video purportedly shows forms bearing the national emblem and titles ‘My Bharat – Nilgiris’ and ‘Ministry of Youth Affairs’ being issued to students.