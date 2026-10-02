NGO flags irregularities in granting affiliation to TN teacher education colleges

CHENNAI: The higher education department is examining complaints of large-scale irregularities in granting affiliation to private teacher education colleges by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) between 2023 and 2025. Arappor Iyakkam, which raised the allegations, has sought a detailed government inquiry into discrepancies in inspection records.

The organisation has stated that names of 37 faculty members, having the same name and initials, have been accounted for in 222 places in the university’s approved list of faculty members, suggesting these fictitious faculty work in multiple colleges. One faculty member, S Suresh, was listed in as many as 11 colleges, it alleged.

According to documents obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, Arappor said it found discrepancies in the inspection records of 74 colleges that applied for affiliation from 2023 to 2025. The organisation questioned how inspection committees assessed colleges when university records showed teams visiting several colleges in different districts on the same day.