Special drive to enrol new, left-out voters in TN

CHENNAI: A special drive will be undertaken across Tamil Nadu to enrol first-time eligible voters and those who were left out during or after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

This follows an ECI communication dated September 29, stating that states and Union Territories where the SIR has been completed should undertake such a drive under the process of continuous updation. Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik held discussions with officials of all districts on Thursday in this regard.

The ECI has clarified that the declaration form attached with Form 6 during the SIR need not be submitted during this drive and that the forms prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, will be used during the drive.

The drive comes amid scrutiny of the ECI’s handling of the SIR, following reported differences within the three-member poll panel over several issues, including enrolment of new voters and changes to Form 6.