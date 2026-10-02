Srirangam temple land fraud: DMK secy held

TIRUCHY: DMK Srirangam area secretary M Ramkumar was arrested by a special police team on Thursday in connection with the alleged fraudulent transfer of land belonging to Srirangam Ranganathaswamy temple.

The arrest came after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition earlier in the day. The court also rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by the then Srirangam sub-registrar G Vanitha, who has also been booked in the case.

According to a statement from the Tiruchy City Police, the case pertains to the alleged illegal transfer of temple land under the jurisdiction of the Srirangam police. Based on a complaint lodged by temple Joint Commissioner and Executive Officer S Sivaramkumar on September 10, the City Crime Branch registered a case on September 13 under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120(B) of the BNS.