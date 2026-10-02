Srirangam temple land fraud: DMK secy held

TIRUCHY: DMK Srirangam area secretary M Ramkumar was arrested by a special police team on Thursday in connection with the alleged fraudulent transfer of land belonging to Srirangam Ranganathaswamy temple.
The arrest came after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition earlier in the day. The court also rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by the then Srirangam sub-registrar G Vanitha, who has also been booked in the case.
According to a statement from the Tiruchy City Police, the case pertains to the alleged illegal transfer of temple land under the jurisdiction of the Srirangam police. Based on a complaint lodged by temple Joint Commissioner and Executive Officer S Sivaramkumar on September 10, the City Crime Branch registered a case on September 13 under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120(B) of the BNS.
Police said Ramkumar, a resident of Thiruvanaikoil, was named as a beneficiary in the alleged fraudulent registration of temple property. The parcel of land, measuring 7,515 sq ft and estimated to be worth `50 crore, was allegedly transferred through sale deeds executed by individuals claiming ownership. A DMK office was allegedly constructed on the disputed land.
As per the FIR, the transactions took place in 2022 and involved a total payment of `2.9 crore to individuals claiming rights over the property. Apart from Ramkumar and Vanitha, four others have also been booked in the case.
Ramkumar had earlier denied the allegations, maintaining that the property belonged to private individuals and that the transactions were legally executed.