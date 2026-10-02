Tamil Nadu: History sheeter shot in leg, held with ganja and bombs

CHENNAI: A 29 year old A category history sheeter, who was absconding in a ganja case since 2025, was shot in the left leg and apprehended by Manimangalam police in the Karasangal forest area on Friday morning.

The accused was identified as Mohammad Sadam Hussain, of Madambakkam. Police said two court warrants were pending against him in connection with the ganja case. He has more than 20 criminal cases in his history sheet, including several robberies, ganja related cases.

Acting on information about his presence in the forest area, a police team went to apprehend Hussain around 5.15 am. According to police, Hussain allegedly attacked Constable Sathish Kumar with a machete when the team attempted to secure him. The constable sustained injuries in the attack.

Police said SI Murugan opened fire in self defence, hitting Hussain in the left leg below the knee, following which he was apprehended. Hussain was taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGH) for treatment.

Police recovered four country made bombs, three machetes and more than 20 kg of ganja from his possession. Police said Hussain was also accused in the murder of a Madambakkam panchayat president in 2022.

An FIR in connection with Friday's incident is yet to be registered. Further investigation is under way.