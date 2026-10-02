Tasmac to invite fresh tenders for new bar licences

CHENNAI: The Tasmac board has approved the introduction of 20 new liquor brands in the state and authorised the corporation to invite fresh tenders for operating bars as licences of existing bars are set to expire on October 31. Officials, however, did not disclose the list of approved brands.

A senior Tasmac official told TNIE that the corporation had issued revised procedures for operating bars last month. Around 2,700 bars are currently functioning alongside 4,048 Tasmac retail liquor outlets in the state.

The board also discussed whether the number of bars should be increased following the issuance of the new operating procedures, but no decision was taken on this, the official said.

Though the board has cleared the process for fresh bar licences, Tasmac is likely to invite applications only after the by-elections in Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies, the official said.

The decision to introduce 20 new liquor brands comes amid complaints from consumers about the limited availability of some popular beer and whisky brands in Tasmac outlets, which are available in neighbouring Karnataka and Puducherry, the official added. Tasmac is holding discussions with select distilleries, including Midas Golden Distilleries, and breweries on bringing the new brands to the state.

The process is expected to be taken forward after the Model Code of Conduct in force for the by-elections ends, the official said.