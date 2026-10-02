Three construction workers die of suffocation inside newly built septic tank in Ariyalur

ARIYALUR: Three construction workers died of suffocation after collapsing while working inside a newly built septic tank at a house under construction near Sendurai in Ariyalur district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as K Ramachandran (57), a carpenter from Sendurai, and K Baskar (45) and K Dinakaran (60), both masons from Thiruvarur district.

According to police, M Subramaniyan (61), a building construction contractor from Gandhi Nagar in Sendurai, was constructing a new house. A septic tank, around 13 to 15 feet deep, had been constructed about 20 days ago.

On Friday, Baskar and Dinakaran were removing the wooden boards and supporting poles used while laying the concrete slab over the tank. During the work, both reportedly developed breathing difficulties and collapsed.

Ramachandran entered the tank in an attempt to rescue them but also fainted after being exposed to the atmosphere inside. Subramaniyan, who was present at the site, alerted the police and firefighters.

Sendurai police and firefighters rushed to the spot, rescued the workers and took them to Sendurai Government Hospital. However, doctors declared all three dead.

The bodies were later sent to Ariyalur Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Sendurai police registered a case and detained Subramaniyan for questioning. Further investigation is underway.

A senior police official from Ariyalur told TNIE, “The septic tank was newly constructed and had not yet been put into use. Since the concrete slab was completed and the tank had been closed for several days, there may not have been enough oxygen inside. Subramaniyan noticed a strong smell and realised there was a problem and alerted the police. Firefighters also found it difficult to enter the tank due to the strong smell. Further investigation is underway.”