TN CM Vijay’s outreach to Cong after polls proved his secular credentials: VCK

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday said TVK president C Joseph Vijay’s decision to approach the Congress to form the government, even when it could have been easier to form a government with the AIADMK, was a testament to his commitment to secularism and stand against the BJP.

The ruling TVK and its alliance partners held a joint public meeting in Madurantakam on Thursday in support of their candidate Maragatham Kumaravel for the October 6 Assembly bypoll. Addressing the campaign meeting, Thirumavalavan said Vijay had taken an “unexpected” decision by reaching out to the Congress, the VCK, the IUML and the communist parties.

“I was shaken by this decision. I asked whether they would allow this government to function even for three months if it was formed with the Congress. But they took a courageous decision. Whether they form the government or not, Vijay had taken the position that he would be with the Congress,” he said.

“From the time he announced his name, Vijay took a stand against the BJP. Even when the politics of hatred was pursued, Vijay had taken the position that his name is ‘Joseph’ Vijay,” Thirumavalavan said. He said the BJP’s political position was a Congress-less India and Dravidian-less Tamil Nadu. “In a manner that would provoke the BJP, Vijay took the decision to contact Congress leader Rahul Gandhi,” he said.