TN scraps Saturday opening at 100 sub-registrar offices from November 1

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will end compulsory Saturday working at 100 sub-registrar offices from November 1, reversing a 2022 policy that kept them open on weekends for people who could not take time off work to register property and other documents.

The commercial taxes and registration department issued the order on October 1, cancelling earlier Government Order. The offices will now operate only on weekdays.

On September 7, during the debate on the registration department's for the grants, Minister of Commercial Taxes and Registration D. Logesh Tamilselvan announces in the state assembly that the change was intended to reduce the workload of sub-registrars as 'presence-less' registration, in which parties do not have to attend an office in person, is expanded.

The order rests on a proposal from the inspector general of registration. In a letter dated September 8, he said sub-registrars carry significant administrative duties on top of registering documents, and that Saturday registrations had left office work continually delayed.

He argued that all documents are intended to move to a presence-less, paperless system, which makes Saturday opening unnecessary, and that the change would protect the quality of service to the public, the Government Order stated.