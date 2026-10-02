Valparai to ban single-use PET bottles from this October

COIMBATORE: More than a year after the Madras High Court's order, Valparai municipality in Coimbatore is preparing to implement a blanket ban on single-use PET bottles starting this October.
The municipality passed a resolution on Tuesday to implement the ban based on the HC order, which bans manufacture, storage, supply, transport, sale and distribution of 28 plastic products across the Western Ghats in Tamil Nadu.
"We passed the resolution to impose a ban on single-use plastic, especially PET bottles. If a resolution is passed, it is considered to be implemented. But in this case, we have to consult with the district administration. We have prepared notices for public, traders and visitors to make them aware of the ban. After consulting with the district collector and getting approval for the notice, we will circulate them and start implementing the ban," said Municipality Commissioner P Venkatalakshmanan.
Valparai, a hill station in the Western Ghats, attracts a large number of tourists every year and tourism is a major revenue source. Meanwhile, accumulation of plastic waste has become a major threat to the environment. Considering its protection, the municipality has taken the decision. Already it is in force at many places, including the Nilgiris, officials said.
"Though the resolution is passed, we have given a grace period of 15 days for traders to clear their existing stocks. They will be instructed not to procure items banned for manufacture, storage, supply, transport, sale and distribution. We will also inform the forest department so they can check people while they are entering the ghat road. Initially we will focus on water bottles," said a senior municipality official.
On the flip side, traders expressed disappointment over the resolution and said it was decided without considering their concerns. They are worried about existing stocks and implementing the ban without suggesting alternative measures.
"If we are pushed to sell only five-litre cans, business will get affected. So the government should give an alternative measure to manage business loss and supply of essentials. We came to know about the ban only through news and nobody officially informed us," said a trader from Valparai town.