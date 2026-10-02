Valparai to ban single-use PET bottles from this October

COIMBATORE: More than a year after the Madras High Court's order, Valparai municipality in Coimbatore is preparing to implement a blanket ban on single-use PET bottles starting this October.

The municipality passed a resolution on Tuesday to implement the ban based on the HC order, which bans manufacture, storage, supply, transport, sale and distribution of 28 plastic products across the Western Ghats in Tamil Nadu.

"We passed the resolution to impose a ban on single-use plastic, especially PET bottles. If a resolution is passed, it is considered to be implemented. But in this case, we have to consult with the district administration. We have prepared notices for public, traders and visitors to make them aware of the ban. After consulting with the district collector and getting approval for the notice, we will circulate them and start implementing the ban," said Municipality Commissioner P Venkatalakshmanan.

Valparai, a hill station in the Western Ghats, attracts a large number of tourists every year and tourism is a major revenue source. Meanwhile, accumulation of plastic waste has become a major threat to the environment. Considering its protection, the municipality has taken the decision. Already it is in force at many places, including the Nilgiris, officials said.