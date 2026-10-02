Vijayanagara-era idol ‘worth Rs 1 crore’ seized in Madurai, three smugglers held

“Inspector D Jeyakumar has been nominated to ascertain the origin and provenance of the idol, and to identify the temple from which it was stolen and to trace the other persons involved in the smuggling network,” the note further states.

three get 4 yrs for idol theft

In another case, a Kumbakonam court on Wednesday sentenced three men to four years of imprisonment for theft of idols from a temple in Lalgudi.

According to prosecution, A Justin (51)r, K Sasikumar (55) and A Arokiyam (57) in October, 2003 scaled the compound wall of the Sutha Rathineswarar temple and decamped with idols.