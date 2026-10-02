Vijayanagara-era idol ‘worth Rs 1 crore’ seized in Madurai, three smugglers held

MADURAI: The Idol Wing CID in Madurai has arrested three persons for smuggling a 15th-century Vijayanagara-period metal idol of Thirugnanasambandar, one of the 63 Nayanars. The estimated value of the idol is Rs 1 crore.
The idol weighs 52.1 kg and is 3 feet tall. Those arrested are S Jeyavelan (48), M Pandiyarajan (37), and J Akbar (52) of Madurai district. They were caught with the idol from a car on the Madurai-Thirumangalam fourway junction on September 29, following surveillance based on specific information regarding an antique theft, states a CID press note.
“Inspector D Jeyakumar has been nominated to ascertain the origin and provenance of the idol, and to identify the temple from which it was stolen and to trace the other persons involved in the smuggling network,” the note further states.
three get 4 yrs for idol theft
In another case, a Kumbakonam court on Wednesday sentenced three men to four years of imprisonment for theft of idols from a temple in Lalgudi.
According to prosecution, A Justin (51)r, K Sasikumar (55) and A Arokiyam (57) in October, 2003 scaled the compound wall of the Sutha Rathineswarar temple and decamped with idols.