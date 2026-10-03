18 years on, Irular beneficiaries in Vellore await power supply, house fix

VELLORE: The onset of the northeast monsoon is not expected until another two weeks but an incident of roof collapse in the locality following the recent rains has left a dozen-odd Irular residents at Sonia Gandhi Nagar in Kondasamudram of Gudiyattam already worried as they complain that their houses have not been completed since their construction under a government scheme commenced in 2008-09.

Alleging no action having been taken on their petitions submitted with the authorities over the years, the residents seek immediate steps on the matter.

On Wednesday, it was at the residence of Baskar, one such beneficiary, that a portion of the roof collapsed, leaving his school-going son injured. Baskar, who along with his wife and their two sons was rescued from bonded labour in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor in 2025, has shifted to a hut following Wednesday’s incident.

It is not just cracks in the roof but exposed iron rods, plastering peeling off the walls, a lack of door and windows too spell out the risks under which Baskar and the rest of the housing scheme beneficiaries live.

"They had a narrow escape from death," said Sudaroliyan, Katpadi CPI(M) district secretary, on the roof collapse at Baskar’s house.