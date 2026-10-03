18 years on, Irular beneficiaries in Vellore await power supply, house fix

VELLORE: The onset of the northeast monsoon is not expected until another two weeks but an incident of roof collapse in the locality following the recent rains has left a dozen-odd Irular residents at Sonia Gandhi Nagar in Kondasamudram of Gudiyattam already worried as they complain that their houses have not been completed since their construction under a government scheme commenced in 2008-09.
Alleging no action having been taken on their petitions submitted with the authorities over the years, the residents seek immediate steps on the matter.
On Wednesday, it was at the residence of Baskar, one such beneficiary, that a portion of the roof collapsed, leaving his school-going son injured. Baskar, who along with his wife and their two sons was rescued from bonded labour in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor in 2025, has shifted to a hut following Wednesday’s incident.
It is not just cracks in the roof but exposed iron rods, plastering peeling off the walls, a lack of door and windows too spell out the risks under which Baskar and the rest of the housing scheme beneficiaries live.
"They had a narrow escape from death," said Sudaroliyan, Katpadi CPI(M) district secretary, on the roof collapse at Baskar’s house.
Baskar said a lack of amenities, including electricity supply, affected his children’s studies. He added that he has stopped them from attending school. His children were pursuing Class 6 and Class 3 at a government school.
With no toilets, the Irular residents say they are forced to relieve themselves in the open, with menstruating women having to walk farther to the foothills.
"After my rescue from bonded labour, I received just a veshti, and my wife received a saree, along with 10 kg of rice. We have received no financial compensation. It is really hard to run my family on my income alone," Baskar, who is a daily wage labourer, said.
Worried over their situation following the commencement of the monsoon rains, the residents urge the government for immediate action.
When enquired, the Gudiyattam BDO promised to undertake an inspection of the area and the Irular residents’ plight.
Meanwhile, District Collector P S Leela Alex told TNIE that the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) project director has been instructed to study the feasibility of including the aggrieved Irular residents under other support schemes.
On financial assistance for Baskar following his rescue from bonded labour, she said she has asked the labour department to send a letter to the Chittoor collector for the same.
CAPTION: The condition of the houses in which the Irulars reside at Sonia Gandhi Nagar in Kondasamudram of Gudiyattam in Vellore | Express