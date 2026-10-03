Cervical cancer detected in 59 out of 1.63 lakh women screened in one year

TIRUCHY: Fifty-nine women have been diagnosed with cervical cancer in Tiruchy district after 1.63 lakh women underwent screening under the organised cancer screening programme during the past year, according to Health Department data available till the end of August.

Of the 1.63 lakh women screened from April 2025 to August 2026, a total of 5,530 were suspected of having abnormalities and referred for further evaluation. Of them, 3,084 reached referral facilities, where 1,910 were found with symptoms through colposcopy. As many as 1,861 women aged between 40-60 subsequently underwent biopsy, leading to the confirmation of 59 cervical cancer cases.

Officials said screening and follow-up were being intensified to ensure that women with suspected abnormalities completed the referral and diagnostic process and received treatment at the earliest.

Separately, figures from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) for September showed that 478 women underwent cervical cancer screening during the month. Of them, 69 tested positive through VIA (Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid) and VILI (Visual Inspection with Lugol's Iodine), while 40 underwent biopsy. Twenty new cervical cancer cases were detected at the hospital in September, with 14 women referred to Thanjavur for radiotherapy, hospital sources said.