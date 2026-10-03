Daimler secures expert panel backing for plant’s expansion

CHENNAI: Daimler India Commercial Vehicles has won a fresh recommendation for environmental clearance to expand its Oragadam plant, after a state expert appraisal committee resolved two disputes that had stalled the proposal for more than a year.

This comes in the wake of the BharatBenz maker deepening its bet on Tamil Nadu with a fresh Rs 4,000 crore investment commitment to the state government - taking its cumulative investment in India past Rs 14,500 crore

The State Expert Appraisal Committee-I (SEAC-I), meeting on August 6, reaffirmed a recommendation it first made in June, clearing the way for Daimler to expand built-up area at its SIPCOT Industrial Growth Centre site in Oragadam and Sennakuppam villages, in Kancheepuram district.

The company’s leasehold there spans 389.93 acres, held under a registered lease with the state industrial promotion agency SIPCOT. Built-up area will grow by 17,491 sq m, taking the total to 532,699.55 square metres.

The first dispute centred on a 24.50-acre parcel occupied by Samvardhana Motherson Stamping and Assemblies, a components maker sub-leased land by Daimler.

Though the two companies hold separate pollution-control consents, their production is closely integrated, prompting the committee to query why Motherson’s land featured in Daimler’s application.

Daimler pointed to its original 2012 lease with SIPCOT, arguing the entire leasehold had always been treated as a single project footprint. The committee accepted this and agreed to consider both companies’ survey numbers together.