Delay in Ennaikolpudur project irks farmers in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Farmers have expressed concern over the unexpected delays and challenges in land acquisition in the Ennaikolpudur-Thumbalahalli project, which has led to the completion of only 62% of the works so far.

The Ennaikolpudur-Thumbalahalli scheme was a project proposed to tackle drought in parts of Karimangalam, by diverting excess water from the Thenpennai river to Thumbalahalli dam. The project was proposed at the cost of Rs 175 crore and later excess funds were sanctioned taking up the project cost to Rs 233 crores. Under this project, a 50-kilometer canal system would be constructed to supply water to 34 lakes and one dam across the Palacode and Karimangalam areas in Dharmapuri, as well as lakes in Krishnagiri.

Speaking to TNIE, A Murugesan from Karimangalam said, "Under the Ennaikolpudur-Thumbalahalli project, the water from Thenpennai would be transported by the 22.67 km left canals which is being constructed. The project would benefit over 3,500 acres of cultivation lands in Karimangalam. The right canal would provide about 207.50 million litres of water and the left canal would provide 161 million litres of water. Further, several aqueducts are also under construction to transport water between hills. This project could have been completed years ago, but due to delay in land acquisition, the project has been put on hold. Now, with the land acquisition completed, we hope the project will speed up."