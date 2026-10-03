DMK's 'true character' exposed by derogatory remarks against women, says minister Nirmal Kumar

Tamil Nadu Minister R Nirmal Kumar on Saturday alleged that DMK leaders had made derogatory remarks against women while campaigning for the Dharapuram Assembly bypoll, claiming that the comments had exposed the party leadership's "true character".

The language used by DMK president M K Stalin and his son and Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi during their recent campaign in the constituency showed their lack of vision for the future, the Energy and Law Minister said.

The Dharapuram bypoll is scheduled for October 6.

"The DMK leadership is in a state of utter desperation because they have nothing positive to offer the electorate. Resorting to inappropriate, derogatory language is their final, desperate tactic," he told reporters here.

He claimed that the DMK's political influence was declining and said voters would hand the party a decisive defeat in the bypoll.