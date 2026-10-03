Female passengers allege conductors collected fares after Vettri Payanam launch

COIMBATORE: Even after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay launched the Vettri Payanam scheme in Chennai on Friday morning, female passengers in Coimbatore said that conductors collected fares from them on some routes on the same day.

Female passenger K Sumathi from Tiruppur told TNIE that she came with her family to the Gandhipuram town bus stand to visit the Maruthamalai Murugan Temple for darshan. She said they boarded an ultra-low-floor bus (TN 38 N 3802) on route number 70 at around 12.15 pm.

"The conductor started collecting fares from female passengers and issuing them tickets. I asked him about it, saying that the government had announced that women could travel free of cost on all town buses from October 2 (Friday). I also told him that the Chief Minister had inaugurated the Vettri Payanam scheme in Chennai. The conductor said that, for the time being, women passengers had to pay the fare and obtain tickets, and that free travel for women would be implemented from the next shift," she said.

She said that, with no other option, she paid Rs 125 for five female passengers to travel to Maruthamalai. She added that, like them, around 50 female passengers might have purchased tickets by paying the fare even after the scheme was implemented.