Government staff facing graft charge allowed to work for years, laments Madras HC

MADURAI: Citing lack of adherence to GOs and circulars permitting simultaneous conduct of disciplinary and criminal proceedings against erring government officials, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has urged the state to make suitable amendments in service and conduct rules to ensure the procedure is followed strictly.

Justice B Pugalendhi made the observation on Thursday, while disposing of a batch of petitions filed by government officials who were suspended from service after being caught by DVAC authorities. The petitioners challenged their suspension and sought a direction to reinstate them in service.

Government servants who are facing corruption charges have been allowed to continue in service for years together, the judge observed.

Yet, the disciplinary proceedings against one of the petitioners, who was suspended in 2013, initiated only in 2023. Likewise, no proceedings have been initiated against the remaining petitioners, the judge pointed out.

The problem continues despite various GOs passed by the government in this regard since 1973, the judge noted.

Since the present government claims that it has zero tolerance for corruption, this court expects the government to take a call on this issue and bring in necessary amendments to the service rules, as indicated above, he observed and disposed of the petitions (except the one which turned infructuous).