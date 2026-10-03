Governor, CM Vijay pay rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, and leaders of political parties on Friday paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 157th birth anniversary.

The governor paid floral tributes to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at Lok Bhavan and recalled his timeless ideals of truth, non-violence and selfless service. He also inaugurated the Khadi rebate sales at Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan, Anna Salai in Chennai.

On the occasion, The CM paid homage at the portrait of the Mahatma ahead of launching the Vettri Payanam scheme. In his message, the CM praised Gandhi’s patriotism, life of sacrifice and his use of non-violence to secure India’s freedom.

DMK president MK Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, and leaders of political parties also recalled the sacrifices made by Gandhi to the nation.