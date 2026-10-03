Lack of affordable eateries at MGMGH burns a hole in pockets of patients’ kin

TIRUCHY: The lack of pocket-friendly eateries on the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) campus burns a hole in the pockets of people accompanying patients. Attendants say they spend Rs 200-Rs 400 on food per day.

MGMGH provides food free to in-patients as part of their treatment but attendants have to fend for themselves. This proves costly if the duration of stay gets longer as private food outlets are the only option they have. N Ravi from Samayapuram said, “There are hotels inside and outside the hospital, but buying food from them every day can cost around Rs 200 to Rs 400. An affordable food facility on the campus would be a relief.”

K Banguraj said a low-cost food outlet would help families coming from other parts of the region. “Even a simple meal becomes an expense when we have to buy it several times a day. A low-cost canteen inside the hospital would make things easier for attendants,” he said.

Some attendants also depend on food distributed by NGOs, but said collecting it can involve waiting in queues for nearly an hour.

An Amma Canteen is located outside the main entrance of MGMGH, requiring a walk of roughly a kilometre from parts of the hospital. CPI membnr K.Ibrahim said opening an Amma Canteen inside the hospital could be one option. “The issue is not specifically about Amma Canteen. What people need is reasonably priced food within the hospital. Many come from distant places and stay here for days. They need an affordable option,” he said.