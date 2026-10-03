Large quantities of seaweed, dead fish wash ashore along Gulf of Mannar

RAMANATHAPURAM: The beaching of a large amount of seaweed and dead fish along the Gulf of Mannar coast has raised concerns among fishermen, who have sought an immediate study to determine whether unusual marine conditions.

Experts state that the phenomenon occurs usually during monsoon season but this year started earlier.

Large quantities of Padina seaweed, locally known as fan-shaped algae, have been washing ashore along the Pamban-Kundhukal-Mandapam stretch near Rameswaram. The accumulation has also caused a foul smell along parts of the coast, while patches of seawater have turned muddy in the shallow areas of the sea.

Fisherman S Basha from Pamban said that such large-scale accumulation before the onset of the northeast monsoon was unusual. They said the algae generally wash ashore during the monsoon, when stronger winds and currents push them toward the coast. Fishermen also reported seeing muddy patches in the open sea and dead fish in some locations, prompting concerns over possible changes in seawater conditions and the marine ecosystem. Marine experts, however, said Padina algae can proliferate seasonally because of changes in underwater conditions and currents. Dense growth over rocky habitats may affect fish living in these areas and interfere with their respiration.

Though seasonal algal accumulation is generally temporary and the marine environment returns to normal, fishermen have urged the Fisheries Department and marine research institutions to examine the unusually early and extensive occurrence.

Researchers said there was no immediate cause for alarm, while stressing that changes in the Gulf of Mannar ecosystem need to be closely monitored.