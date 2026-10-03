Theni SI dismissed for stealing cash from flesh trade victim

THENI: A sub-inspector of police in Theni was dismissed from service after a department inquiry confirmed that he had stolen money from a flesh trade victim.

According to sources, in February, two persons were arrested by Theni police for forcing women into prostitution.

Two women were rescued and admitted to a government home. Subsequently, one of the victims lodged a complaint with the then Superintendent of Police, Dr Sneha Priya, alleging that by SI A Devaraj had transferred nearly Rs 20,000 from her bank account through UPI using her phone.

The SP ordered an inquiry and transferred Devaraj to Gudalur North police station. Later, he was placed under suspension.

The departmental inquiry revealed that Devaraj had transferred some money to his account and also to a travel agent.

Based on the findings, DIG V Sasi Mohan (Dindigul Range) issued an order terminating Devaraj from service.

Devaraj, a native of Usilampatti, joined the force as sub-inspector in 2023.