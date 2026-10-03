TVK condemns Stalin for jibe at Sathyabama

CHENNAI: The TVK has strongly condemned former CM MK Stalin for “body shaming” P Sathyabama. In his speech, Stalin said, “What do you call her (the TVK candidate) now? Petti Bama. There’s another name too for her — Balti Bama. I don’t know how she managed to do a somersault (balti) with that body.”

Ministers KA Senottaiyan, CTR Nirmal Kumar, A Rajmohan, TK Prabhu, KG Arunraj, S Keerthana, C Vijayalakshmi, D Logesh Tamilselvan, M Vijay Balaji, and V Sampathkumar were among those who asked Stalin to apologies for the remark.

Minister Vanni Arasu said, “Former CM M Karunanidhi, in 1998, enacted a law prescribing up to one year’s imprisonment and a fine for harassing women in public places.” He asked whether it was right for Stalin to violate the law introduced by his father.

BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan, in a post on X, said, “DMK’s campaign strategy appears to be seeking votes by using indecent language. The party, which had been repeatedly stooping to such a low level in its rhetoric, has learnt no lessons.”