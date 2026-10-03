Vijay trying to buy MLAs from other parties, is a villain of democracy, says Stalin

TIRUPPUR: DMK president MK Stalin on Friday called Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay a “villain” of democracy for attempting to “buy” MLAs from other parties instead of focusing on governance. Campaigning for DMK candidate S Suganya in Dharapuram, he claimed that the bypoll was forced upon the people because AIADMK MLA P Sathyabama quit and switched over to the TVK. He urged the voters to teach “a fitting lesson” to the “traitor”.

“The (TVK) government did not have a clear majority. Therefore, the chief minister is attempting to buy MLAs from other parties instead of concentrating on governance. Through this, the CM is acting against democracy, and he is a villain of democracy,” Stalin charged.

He raised issues including power cuts, shortage of milk and PDS commodities, and rising prices. He alleged that people were struggling because of the increase in the prices of essential commodities.

He also questioned the implementation of the government’s poll promises. “The state government has failed to maintain law and order. Murders, crimes against women and children, drug-related offences, custodial deaths and honour killings have increased. More than 200 murders and over 300 cases of sexual offences against women and children had been reported in recent months,” he said.